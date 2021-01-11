Tuesday, January 12, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned

Must read

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
theabujatimes

English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the forth.

While the Blues comfortably saw off League Two club, Morecambe with a 4-0 victory, City defeated Championship side Birmingham 3-0.

For Chelsea, Timo Werner scored for the first time since November as Kai Haverts, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount all scored.

English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the forth.

While the Blues comfortably saw off League Two club, Morecambe with a 4-0 victory, City defeated Championship side Birmingham 3-0.

For Chelsea, Timo Werner scored for the first time since November as Kai Haverts, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount all scored.

For City, Bernardo Silva scored a brace while Phil Foden wrapped it all up in an exciting first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Leeds United were stunned by League Teo club Crawley Town after a 3-0 defeat of the Premier League club.

Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance by Crawley Town, with Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe all scoring.

Previous articleTroost-Ekong relishes reunion with ‘big brother’ Ighalo
Next articleGoods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Troost-Ekong relishes reunion with ‘big brother’ Ighalo

theabujatimes
Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has relished his most-recent reunion with former international teammate, Odion Ighalo. Both players met...
Read more
Sports

Lampard confirms Kante injury blow

theabujatimes
FRANK Lampard has confirmed N’Golo Kante has a hamstring problem, but is hopeful that his injury isn’t too serious with his star...
Read more
Sports

Man United Pellistri tests positive to COVID-19

theabujatimes
MANCHESTER United winger Facundo Pellistri has tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of making his senior debut against Watford on Saturday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned

theabujatimes
English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Transfer: I am ‘1,000% involved’, committed to Man United, says Pogba

Ex-Chelsea Technical Director Emenalo Sends Message To Nigerian Coach

Bayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

Ansu Fati scores in Spain win