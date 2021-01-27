Wednesday, January 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Children’s vaccine shortage frustrates Limpopo parents

Must read

Trending

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Read more
Trending

Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

theabujatimes
Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
Read more
Trending

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

theabujatimes
At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Read more
theabujatimes

Children in parts of Limpopo have not been able to be vaccinated because of stock shortages.

But the provincial health department said it had been able to secure stock of the vaccines — which included BCG, Hexaxem, Vaccine PCV and Rota Virus — and expected them to be available by the end of the week.

“The department of health in Limpopo has acknowledged the shortages of some children’s vaccines in the province’s health-care facilities. The shortage is because suppliers have been struggling to obtain vaccines in the market because of Covid-19 inconveniences,” the department said.

Rumani Mahwasane, a parent who was affected by the shortage, said it was frustrating to be sent back from the clinic without her child getting vaccinated.

The 43-year-old said she has been going back and forth at the clinic since November.

“I have gone there for three months and they had no vaccine. It is painful because I had to take a taxi a long way. It is not fair as we are using transport money for nothing. It is also not safe – we are putting our children’s lives at risk because we are going to clinics and getting no service while exposing our children to illnesses,” she said.

Mahwasane said she has visited two clinics around Thohoyandou, with no luck.

“Since November, they said they had no vaccine. Up to now we haven’t had any proper communication, which is why we are going back and forth without getting any help. Now we have to wait and keep checking to see if they will have,” she said.

Department spokesperson Neil Shikwamabana said they have received reports of shortages from various facilities.

“The demand differs from facility to facility. However, we have received a report of shortages from various facilities about children’s vaccines. The issues are that we have a shortage of them.

“Some [clinics] were able to still sustain themselves with the previous stock depending on demand in their areas. For the past two to three weeks we have been receiving complaints about shortages,” he said.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the department would embark on a catch-up programme to address the backlogs in vaccination of children who have missed their dose.

“We would like to genuinely apologise for this inconvenience. We want to reassure our communities that all children who missed their dosages will receive them during our catch up programme,” said Ramathuba.

Previous articleGoldman Sachs boss gets $10m pay cut for 1MDB scandal
Next articleYABATECH closes medical centre after worker’s death
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

What we know about the South African variant of Covid-19

theabujatimes
The 56-year-old Northland woman almost certainly contracted the virus from another person in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel. Investigations are under way into how the...
Read more
Africa News

Heavy fighting erupts in Somali town near Kenyan border

theabujatimes
Heavy fighting has broken out in a Somali town near the Kenyan border between Somali forces and those from the state of...
Read more
Africa News

Uganda airstrikes in Somalia Kill 189 al-Shabaab fighters

theabujatimes
Somali officials and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) claimed killing 189 al-Shabaab fighters late Friday and in the early hours of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Read more
Trending

Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

theabujatimes
Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
Read more
Trending

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

theabujatimes
At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Read more
Headlines

Buhari orders agency to begin local manufacture of helicopter

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Mozambican island and village attacked by insurgents

Africans must remain united against white supremacy – Ambassador Chihombori-Quao

Ethiopia warns of counter-offensive against Sudan

How confusion, fear engulfed Kenya as virus struck