Renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, will be honoured with the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award on November 20, 2019, in New York for “her work using literature and story-telling to connect with people across generations and cultures.”

The award will be presented at the Foundation’s annual Global Leadership Dinner.

The Foundation acts as a strategic partner to help the UN mobilise the resources it needs to grow a diverse and durable constituency for collective action.

Its annual Global Leadership Dinner honours individuals and organisations who have shown ‘extraordinary leadership’. It is widely recognised as a signature event for the UN community.

This year’s dinner, which takes place on the eve of the UN’s 75th anniversary, is themed ‘We the Peoples’, to recall and honour the vision of the founders of the UN: to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom.