Wednesday, November 11, 2020

World News

China ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown

Chelsea are title contenders, but Frank Lampard must keep players happy, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson insists Chelsea are Premier League title contenders this season, but Frank Lampard has one big challenge: keep the players happy.
Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Tuface, Kanu, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate's court in Abuja against 50 persons for their alleged...
Sports ministry to spend N798.75m on Abuja stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend a total of N798.75m on various projects at the Moshood Abiola...
#EndSARS: Hoodlums cart away over N1bn worth of vehicles, motorcycles, others in Abuja

Over N1billion worth of vehicles, motorcycles among other valuables were carted away by hoodlums in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the...
China has passed legislation that allows for the immediate disqualification of lawmakers in Hong Kong deemed as unpatriotic and dangerous to national security, in a move widely seen as heralding the end of political opposition in the city.

The measure, passed by China’s highest legislative body on Wednesday, bars anyone from Hong Kong’s legislative council who supports independence, refuses to recognise Beijing’s sovereignty over Hong Kong or seeks help from “foreign countries or foreign forces to interfere in the affairs of the region” as well as “other acts that endanger national security”.

The resolution allows Hong Kong authorities to bypass the court system to unseat lawmakers – a measure critics say will be used against opposition lawmakers voicing dissent over Beijing’s increased control over the semi-autonomous territory.

Minutes after the legislation was announced by Chinese state media, the Hong Kong government released a statement disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators. Among those were the Civic Party’s Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild.

All four lawmakers had already been barred from running in legislative elections originally scheduled for September. The legislative body’s 19 opposition lawmakers on Monday threatened to resign en masse should any of them be disqualified.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Leung said, according to public broadcaster RTHK: “This is a sad day, but it is also a glorious day for us all. Now, we are stepping down, however, there are more Hong Kong people with aspirations, with drive, with hope, with values, who can succeed us. And I’m sure they will continue to fight for the core values of Hong Kong.”

Kwok Ka-Ki said: “Today, One Country, Two Systems no longer exists. Anyone who made this decision has to answer to history and every one of the Hong Kong people.”

Dennis Kwok added: “If observing due process … fighting for democracy and human rights leads to the consequences of being disqualified then it would be my honour.

In a show of unity, 19 democratic members of the 70-seat city legislature threatened to resign en masse on Monday if any of them were disqualified. Legislators said they wanted to illustrate how far Beijing is willing to go to crush opposition.

The legislation comes months after China’s legislative body passed a sweeping and draconian national security law that has led to dozens of arrests and an unprecedented crackdown on free speech in a city known for its civil freedoms.

The disqualifications are likely to add to concern in the West about Hong Kong’s autonomy, promised under the “one country, two systems” formula when Britain handed it to China in 1997, as Joe Biden prepares to take over from Donald Trump as US president, promising to promote democracy around the world.

Previous articlePompeo Refuses to Acknowledge Biden’s Victory in Press Briefing
Next articleKenya Records Her Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day
