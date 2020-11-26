Thursday, November 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

Must read

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

theabujatimes
In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more
Life & Arts

MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

theabujatimes
MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
Read more
theabujatimes

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate in Enugu State has been declared as the overall best female, according to a report by The Street Journal.

The competition which was organized for those having interest in chemistry tagged it ‘Chemical Society of Nigeria National Secondary School Chemistry Competition 2020’. Reportedly played by 72 participants the competition registered two representatives each from 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT. Emerging first in the overall competition, Chine became the first runner up winning the female category. She won the competition by achieving 65 out of 75 points. While accepting her position Chine expressed her love for science and desire to serve as a medical practitioner. She said, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the competition. It has increased my confidence in the Sciences. I am happy to have emerged as the winner”.

Speaking at the competition in Abuja, Madus Ejekime, the Enugu State Chairman of the Chemical Society of Nigeria and Head of Department, Pure/Industrial Chemistry at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN said that the competition is a way to encourage student’s curiosity in science.

He further added that CSN will continue such endeavors to facilitate the scope in engineering, medicine, and other science-bound professions and would organize nationwide workshops for secondary school students in near future. He said, “if you were in the hall when Chine’s name was announced, I jumped up because I was elated that one of the candidates we brought from Enugu state has won at this level. We are very happy in the Enugu chapter that she won at the national level”. Madus said that the Enugu CSN will also organize a training workshop for secondary school teachers as well. The nationwide workshop will amplify effective learning skills among teachers.

The competition which was held in Abuja was a part of the Chemical Society of Nigeria’s annual conference bringing all Chemistry professors and lectures across the country.

Previous articleMaina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses
Next articleGandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more
Trending

Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

theabujatimes
Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre. According...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

theabujatimes
In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more
Life & Arts

MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

theabujatimes
MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
Read more
Trending

Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

theabujatimes
Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Buratai inaugurates military police headquarters in Abuja

CAC demands dispatch conveyance of certificates

Food insecurity prevalent in Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Abuja –NBS

117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home