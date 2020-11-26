Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate in Enugu State has been declared as the overall best female, according to a report by The Street Journal.

The competition which was organized for those having interest in chemistry tagged it ‘Chemical Society of Nigeria National Secondary School Chemistry Competition 2020’. Reportedly played by 72 participants the competition registered two representatives each from 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT. Emerging first in the overall competition, Chine became the first runner up winning the female category. She won the competition by achieving 65 out of 75 points. While accepting her position Chine expressed her love for science and desire to serve as a medical practitioner. She said, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the competition. It has increased my confidence in the Sciences. I am happy to have emerged as the winner”.

Speaking at the competition in Abuja, Madus Ejekime, the Enugu State Chairman of the Chemical Society of Nigeria and Head of Department, Pure/Industrial Chemistry at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN said that the competition is a way to encourage student’s curiosity in science.

He further added that CSN will continue such endeavors to facilitate the scope in engineering, medicine, and other science-bound professions and would organize nationwide workshops for secondary school students in near future. He said, “if you were in the hall when Chine’s name was announced, I jumped up because I was elated that one of the candidates we brought from Enugu state has won at this level. We are very happy in the Enugu chapter that she won at the national level”. Madus said that the Enugu CSN will also organize a training workshop for secondary school teachers as well. The nationwide workshop will amplify effective learning skills among teachers.

The competition which was held in Abuja was a part of the Chemical Society of Nigeria’s annual conference bringing all Chemistry professors and lectures across the country.