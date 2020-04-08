A team of Chinese doctors has arrived Nigeria to aid in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctors arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 5pm.

They were received by a delegation of the federal government and officials of the Chinese embassy.

The doctors numbering about 15 arrived with some medical supplies.

Osagie Enahire, minister of health, had said the doctors were coming with the donated supplies to support the country’s fight against COVID-19.

He had said the items include commodities such as personal protective equipment and ventilators.

“I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria,” he had said.

“An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must at this juncture commend our frontline workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management.”

The coming of the Chinese doctors was kicked against by some Nigerians such as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The NMA had said rather than accept the doctors, the federal government should instead equip and empower Nigerian medical practitioners to perform better.

The government, however, said it cannot reject such assistant, but assured the Chinese will be quarantined upon their arrival.