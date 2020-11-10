Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Health

Cholera claims 11 in Oyo

theabujatimes
About 11 persons in Lagelu Local government area of Oyo State have lost their lives to Cholera in the council.
 
The interim council chairman, Kelani Abdullai, explained that the cholera outbreak was first recorded at Ariku village, with five persons killed, before spreading to Lagun village, where six persons also died as a result of complications from the deadly acute infectious disease.
 
Abdullai said his immediate action is to investigate the cause of the cholera outbreak, which has been traced to lack of access to potable water.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, said the tests carried out on the affected persons in the council were still premature, as the samples collected had not been confirmed to be cholera.
 
He, however, added that the surveillance and health officers sent to the area reported that the victims are living in a very dirty environment, and were all exposed to infections.
 
Bello called for calm, stating that the state government is on top of the situation.

