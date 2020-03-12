Many events in 2020 have been cancelled amid coronavirus spread and Coachella 2020 is not left out. Coachella, the music festival that attracts thousands of tanned bandanna-wearers to southern California each spring, has been postponed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The organisers have confirmed that the festival will now take place between October 9-11 and 16-18 in a report by HuffPost.

Stagecoach, a country music festival held at the same venue in Indio, California, was also rescheduled and will now be taking place Oct. 23-25.

Goldenvoice, the company that produces the events, said it changed the dates for the festivals. In a released statement, the organisers said:

The dates were changed at the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline the original dates for Coachella, scheduled to be spread over two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and Eric Church were originally scheduled to headline Stagecoach over the weekend of April 26-28.

It’s unclear if the same performers will appear at the new festival dates in October as they are yet to reply to the press that have reached out.

Covid 19 which started at Wuhan has spread across the world and it has led to the death of 4, 638 while 68,322 people have recovered according to worldometres.

Source: The Guardian NG