Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collect an estimated 60 percent of electricity billing, according to an operational report by the regulator, but the coronavirus pandemic has seen them collecting half of their regular collection, operators say.

This means that DisCos are losing over 70 percent of their market invoice.

Yola DisCo is reportedly the worst hit.

