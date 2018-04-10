Ibrahim Abdulazeez has increased Team Nigeria’s gold medal haul at the ongoing Commonwealth Games taking place in Gold Coast, Australia, to four.

Team Nigeria put up a dominant display to make a clean sweep of all the Gold medals at stake in the Para Powerlifting event with Abdulazeez picking the last in the men’s Heavyweight category on Tuesday.

Roland Ezuruike set the tone in the men’s Lightweight category, while Esther Oyema replicated same in the women’s Lightweight category, doing it in style with a World Record. Ndidi Nwosu also finished tops in the women’s Heavyweight class.

Abdulazeez, who won the heavyweight title in Glasgow four years ago, put the icing on the cake, snatching the win with a lift of 220kg, amassing a total of 191.9 points despite failing his attempt on 221kg.

The powerlifting team have given Team Nigeria a big lift, winning a total of six medals – four gold and two Silver, and taking the country’s tally in Gold Coast to eight medals.