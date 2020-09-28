Tuesday, September 29, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Community repatriates 43 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon

Must read

Sports

Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes victory over Man City

abujatimes
Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Read more
Sports

European round-up: Lionel Messi scores as Ansu Fati stars in easy Barcelona win, Luis Suarez scores on Atletico debut

abujatimes
Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal...
Read more
Life & Arts

Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5, Clinches N85m Prize

abujatimes
Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe has emerged winner of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.
Read more
Trending

Community repatriates 43 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon

abujatimes
The Lebanese community in Nigeria has sponsored the repatriation of  43 Nigerian women stranded in their country, the News Agency of Nigeria...
Read more
abujatimes

The Lebanese community in Nigeria has sponsored the repatriation of  43 Nigerian women stranded in their country, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The women landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 2 pm on Sunday, aboard Middle East Airlines aircraft with registration number OD-MEA/sub.

Mr Philip Wehbe, Public Relations Officer of the Lebanese Community, who spoke with NAN on the development, commended aviation minister Hadi Sirika for the approval granted for the flight towards achieving the feat. Wehbe further commended members of the committee that gathered funds for the flight.

He listed sponsors of the trip to include the Chairman of Silverwings, Mr Mahmoud Said, and Chairman of RIACTA Ltd, Mr Elie Aboufarhat. Others are the Chairman of S.J. ABED Ltd, Mr Donald Abed, and Chairman of Apple and Pear Ltd, Mr Habib Jaafar. Some of the women, who spoke with NAN, regretted ever going to Lebanon to seek for greener pasture.

They claimed that they were “severely maltreated” in Lebanon and had to “run for our lives”. “We are happy to be back home. We shall remain in Nigeria and do any legitimate business to survive. We appreciate those that arranged for this repatriation and shall continue to pray for them,” they said.


Previous articleNAFDAC to conduct pre-shipment analysis on imported drugs
Next articleLaycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5, Clinches N85m Prize
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Police parade alleged vehicle thief in Abuja

abujatimes
A 38-year-old man, Solomon Onyino, of the New Nyanya area of the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has been apprehended...
Read more
Trending

Abuja group conducts free medical tests, gives palliatives to the elderly

abujatimes
An Abuja based non-governmental organisation, Pause Old Peoples’ Home, over the weekend, provided free medical checkups, treatment and palliatives to elderly persons...
Read more
Trending

Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, mourns victims

Webmaster
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes victory over Man City

abujatimes
Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Read more
Sports

European round-up: Lionel Messi scores as Ansu Fati stars in easy Barcelona win, Luis Suarez scores on Atletico debut

abujatimes
Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal...
Read more
Life & Arts

Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5, Clinches N85m Prize

abujatimes
Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe has emerged winner of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.
Read more
Trending

Community repatriates 43 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon

abujatimes
The Lebanese community in Nigeria has sponsored the repatriation of  43 Nigerian women stranded in their country, the News Agency of Nigeria...
Read more
Business

NAFDAC to conduct pre-shipment analysis on imported drugs

abujatimes
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Sunday said it would embark on pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Loss of life In Niger Flood Rises To 13 As Search...

CAC demands dispatch conveyance of certificates

UNILAG crisis: Acting VC Soyombo steps down as unions back Buhari

Abuja-Lokoja Expressway: Commuters rejoice as military destroys Darusalam terror camp