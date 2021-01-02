Saturday, January 2, 2021

CONGRATS! Dbanj Welcomes Another Child

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa's drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria's 'first baby' of 2021

The baby recognised as Nigeria's first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
theabujatimes

Sensational entertainer, Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi have welcomed another child.
Dbanj on his Instagram page announced the birth of his baby girl with a series of photos.

We recalls that Dbanj suffered a shocking loss in June 2018 after his son, Daniel III died.

Daniel Oyebanjo III died after drowning at a pool in Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence.

Alongside a picture carrying his daughter, Dbanj wrote:

“As I hold my daughter, my Own babylet In my arms on this day all the proof in God I need is in her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens, and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11.

“And to my beautiful wife lineo, I watched how you changed by the day, and I marvelled at your strength. I cannot imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body.”

He applauded his wife for teaching him what real strength is and for enduring challenges during the period.

“You are wonderful and proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with,” his post added.

