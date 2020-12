Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe (born 8 November 1993), known professionally as Laycon, is a Nigerian reality TV personality, rapper, singer and songwriter. He is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5 and currently the youth ambassador of Ogun State,Nigeria since 6 October 2020.

He has released a hit song named hip hop featuring deshinor and he was also featured in the Nobody remix by DJ Neptune and Joeboy.