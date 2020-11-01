Sunday, November 1, 2020

Constant Ridicule Of Youths Should Stop —Yemi Alade

theabujatimes

Nigeria’s Afro pop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade, has lamented the daily ridicule of Nigerian youths by security agents and government at the both federal and state levels, urging those in the position of power to discontinue the trend.

Alade, who is one of the country’s most successful female singers, has been on top of her game for over a decade and has continued to dominate the music space in Africa, a feat that has fetched her multiple awards.

The singer, while reacting to what she described as the ugly situation Nigerian youths grapple with daily to survive in the country, said that many youths spend their money to fly around the world to represent Nigeria and Africa and be good ambassadors, but the country  does not appreciate its own.

She added further that despite the hard condition youths are subjected to without help or  encouragement from the government, “It is sad that while other countries give grants to the  young minds for them to grow big, Nigeria only ridicules its youths and treat them bad.”

On her Twitter page on Friday, Alade said “We spend our money to fly around the world to represent and be good ambassadors for Nigeria and Africa. No help or encouragement from our governments”.

“In other countries, artistes get grants. This constant ridicule of the youth does not make sense and must stop”.

