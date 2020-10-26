‘Coordinated attacks meant to weaken Southwest economy’

Lagos State got a big support on Sunday from governors and ministers from the Southwest geo-political zone.

They visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in solidarity and toured some of the places torched by arsonists and destroyed by hoodlums who exploited the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem.

Many public and private properties were attacked including media houses – The Nation and Television Continental (TVC).

On the delegation was the Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, accompanied by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The ministers on the delegation were Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Olorunnimbe Mamora (State Health), Sunday Dare (Youths and Sports), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Adeniyi Adebayo (Trade and Investment), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel development) and Tayo Alasoadura (State Niger Delta).

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also visited the governor with members of the House of Representatives from the state.

The governors and ministers expressed shock at the level of destruction after a tour of some the torched assets – the Lagos High Court, the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) building and the Forensic Laboratory.

At a joint news conference after the tour, Akeredolu likened Lagos to a war zone, given the extent of the destruction.

He said the violence that resulted from the EndSARS protest left much to be desired, stressing that there was an agenda beyond the youth demonstration against police brutality.

He said: “We are deeply concerned with the ease with which public buildings, utilities, police stations and investment of our people have been burnt, despite the proximity of security agencies in those areas. The development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may be other reasons for continued protests, well-coordinated and funded.

“We are particularly worried that 48 hours after the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll Gate by persons adorning military outfit, there has been no definitive statement from the military authorities on the incident. Our anxiety becomes heightened by the categorical denial of the Governor of Lagos State concerning the military deployment. No Governor has powers to authorise deployment of military personnel in Nigeria.”

The governors also condemned “sacrilegious” attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos and decried the “vile attack” on All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and businesses in which he has interest.

Akeredolu said the regression into savagery exposed Southwest’s vulnerability to manipulation by divisive elements bent on annihilating the region’s economic prosperity and destroying its common heritage.

The Forum demanded an investigation into the circumstances that led to the destruction of public assets and private businesses in Lagos.

“We commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for his administrative acumen. We note his patience and understanding in the face of unwarranted provocation by agents of darkness. We stand resolutely with him at this trying period. We urged our youths to rise up and defend our land against diabolical incursion ravaging our space. We cannot continue to fold our hands and watch our heritage destroyed,” Akeredolu said.

The Southwest Governors unanimously disowned the war-mongering rhetoric of a man, Adeyinka Grandson, in a video circulating in the social media. They urged the Yoruba and non-Yoruba residents in the Southwest to disregard the threat of violence issued in the video, saying the “secessionist” had no authority to speak for the Yoruba.

Akeredolu said: “The element (Adeyinka Grandson) has no authority to speak on our behalf. We call on our brothers who are non-Yoruba natives to go about their normal businesses without fear. Southwest region will continue to be made habitable for all.”

Fashola said the visit was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that words were not enough to describe the extent of the destruction.

Fashola hailed Sanwo-Olu for his “untiring effort” to restore peace in the State, cautioning those posting inflammatory comments in the social media to desist from the act. He urged all Lagos residents to unite and collectively address the cause of the violence, stressing that the State Government needed the support of all in unraveling the truth.

Gbajabiamila urged the people not to read ethnic dimension to the issue, promising that the Green chamber of the National Assembly would do all within its power in rebuilding Lagos and other states affected by the violence.

He said: “This certainly is not Lagos State of our dream that we all talk about. Even the protesters have their regrets that things went this far. From my understanding and from what I have seen, those who were for the protests and those who did not join were all affected. It is very unfortunate to see the level of destruction.”