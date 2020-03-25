The Nigerian Army will soon embark on the restriction of movement and “forceful transfer of sick people to the hospital” amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

This is contained in a memo Lamidi Adeosun, chief of policy and plans of the Nigerian Army, sent to all the subdivisions of the army.

Adeosun said amid the outbreak of the virus, the federal government may call for the activation of “Op-Second-Eleven”, a special operation.

He said Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, had already approved the operation. Adeosun added that Buratai had given the order that all army schools across the nation should be shut down while all programmes and meetings should be put on hold.

“Following the rise and continuous spread in cases of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) in Nigeria, the COAS has deemed it necessary for all to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of NA personnel and their families,” the memo read.

“Recall that Reference A circulated under the cover of Reference B highlighted the CO AS’ Strategic Directive for the Year 2020 (Sb-2020) as do sustain the professionalism and responsiveness of the NA in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

“The Sb-2020 which is in line with the COAS’ vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles had predicted the possibility of the NA actively getting engaged in Op SECOND ELEVEN in the course of the Year.

“With the continuous spread of the Coronavirus, Government calling out the NA for Op SECOND ELEVEN can therefore not be ruled out. In view of the foregoing, I am directed to convey that the following measures be instituted by commanders at all levels.

“Suspension of implementation of the NA Forecast of Events 2020 involving large gatherings such as meetings, briefings, and conferences. Suspension of all foreign courses, conferences, seminars and other overseas trips by personnel. Suspension of all physical debriefings of returnees from foreign courses and official assignments. Such are to be done online. Closing of all NA schools and training centers.

“Closing hours for all NA formations and units to be 1600 hrs except lof 6. Suspension of assembly date for participants of Army War College Course 4/20. Planning on the lease of excavators, trucks, water tankers and other relevant vehicles to aid Op SECOND ELEVEN in the area of possible mass burial, water, and essential food/drugs supplies, forceful transfer of the sick to hospitals, enforcement of government movement restriction order, etc.

“Planning to secure all major food stores and government storage facilities for essential goods from looting. Coordination with sister Services, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Fire Services and others on enforcing a restriction on movements and other directives by the Government.”

On Monday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had asked Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures over the coronavirus outbreak.

He had said the federal government may be forced to employ the services of the military and police for contact tracing.

