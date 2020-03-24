The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen from 36 to 40.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday.

According to the centre, three of the cases were recorded in Lagos and one in the federal capital territory (FCT).

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT. Two of these cases are returning travellers. As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded,” the tweet read.

The development makes the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country on Monday alone 10.

Since Nigeria recorded its index case in February, this is the first time that 10 cases would be recorded in a day.

Nigeria also recorded its first death from the disease, which has spread across six states, on Monday.

The federal government has asked public servants to work from home in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

Amid the rising number of cases, the federal ministry of health called on China, where the virus first broke out, to lend technical support to Nigeria.