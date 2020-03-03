France confirmed its fourth death from COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 200.

The latest to die was a 92-year-old man in Morbhian, the health ministry said in a statement.

It follows the death of an 81-year-old Chinese tourist diagnosed at the end of January, a 60-year-old teacher and an 89-year-old woman who had been hospitalized in Hauts-de-France.

Advisor to Iran’s supreme leader dies

The disease has claimed the life of one of the advisors to Iran’s supreme leader, as the country announced a spate of new cases bringing the death toll there to 66, the highest in any country after China.

The 71-year-old member of the Expediency Council became the first top official to succumb to COVID-19, which continues to spread around the globe, threatening the global economy.

Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, said some people were stockpiling medical supplies for profit, and urged prosecutors to show “no mercy for hoarders”.

“Hoarding sanitizing items is playing with people’s lives and it is not ignorable”, Raisi said.

While China, the source of the outbreak, reported on Sunday the lowest number of new cases in the country since January 21, there were sharp rises elsewhere, including South Korea. The death toll has now passed 3,000 worldwide.

Millions of Japanese children stayed home from school on Monday, with schools following through on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to close them for more than a month.

Indonesia confirmed its first cases on Monday, in two people who contracted the illness from a foreign traveller.

In the US, where two new deaths have been confirmed, airlines have taken drastic action, with Delta and American stopping direct flights from New York to Milan following the raising of travel advisories for the region.

There are eleven towns in Italy locked down to prevent further spread.

Source: Euronews