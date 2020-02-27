A flight carrying 239 passengers from China has landed in Kenyan capital Nairobi, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Kenya had suspended direct flights from China two weeks ago, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus that emanated in Wuhan, a city in central China.

The China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou to Nairobi is the first to land after the suspension.

All the passengers were screened on board to check for any signs that they were carrying the deadly virus, the BBC reported.

More than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected with the virus and more than 2,700 people have died.

After the flight landed, several Kenyans took to social media to criticise the move.

A reckless government that doesn't care about it's people and always putting them in danger, let alone leaving it's people in Wuhan to die and now letting #coronaviruskenya to kill us too pic.twitter.com/m0ufmtNYYG — Gilly Mutai (@kipsmutai) February 27, 2020

Dear Politicians,



Since You have all decided not to care about the #CoronaVirusKenya threat & still believe Profit is Better than human life, I just want to remind you that when the Virus Hits, there's no cure. There is no flying to India or Germany for specialized treatment.🤗 — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) February 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Algeria became only the second African country to confirm a case of coronavirus after Egypt.

No cases have yet been reported in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Channels TV