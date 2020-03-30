The American returnee who was initially tested positive of coronavirus has been discharged from the isolation centre.

The release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan.

The American returnee had initially tested negative only for the second test to read positive.

The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23, 2020.

The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests, the statement read.

The statement also quoted the State’s Incident Manager, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo as saying that the confirmed case spent six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests.

“He is well and very stable and is now back to his house. The infectious disease specialist will be reviewing him for follow.