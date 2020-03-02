The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, revealed that the coronavirus index case in Lagos is responding very well to treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Yaba, Lagos State.

The Minister, who spoke at a news conference in Abuja, maintained that all who had contacts with the index case, both in Lagos and Ogun states, are currently being managed, as none of the suspected cases have tested positive to the virus.

He also noted that all suspected cases in Plateau state, where the State’s Ministry of Health quarantined about 40 persons who came in contact with a Chinese miner, are under close monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Minister warned the public against panicking and assured citizens of the Federal Government’s preparedness to contain the virus.

“We should all remain calm and avoid panic at this time,” Ehanire said. “Everyone should regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap or use alcohol-based sanitizers to disinfect their hands, maintain one-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. This is called social distancing.

“Make sure you and the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene, which means covering your mouth and your nose with a handkerchief or tissue when you cough or sneeze, or if you do not have any of those immediately at hand, cough and sneeze into your bent elbow; immediately dispose of used tissue after use.”