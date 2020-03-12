Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire says that the Italian man, the index case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, will be discharged soon.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Dr Ehanire stressed that there are only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now.

This according to him includes the index case and the second who was a primary contact of the index case.

The 44-year-old Italian citizen was confirmed to have the COVID-19 after series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in February.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi had earlier disclosed that the health of the Coronavirus patient was improving.

He said this on February 29 while addressing journalists and giving an update on the patient who was being managed at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,

Professor Abayomi urged the residents not to panic and assured them that the government was putting necessary measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Covid-19: A Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak has become a global threat with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing it as a pandemic.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday that the spread of the coronavirus is frightening.

“COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.

“The spread and severity of the deadly new coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 4,000, is alarming,” Ghebreyesus said.

Source: Channels TV