The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Prof. Saad Ahmed, says the centre is planning to get accreditation from the Department of Hospital Services of the FCT and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to admit COVID-19 patients.

In an interview in Abuja on Wednesday, Ahmed said the FMC had a well-equipped isolation centre and was getting ready to admit patients once the accreditation process is finalized.

He called for assistance from the Federal Government so that the centre could mass-produce pharmaceutical products.

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre had started producing most of the pharmaceutical materials staff used to protect themselves and the public.

Daily Trust