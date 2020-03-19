Italy has overtaken China as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths.

The death toll in the country now stands at 3,405, overtaking China which has recorded 3,245 deaths from the virus since its outbreak in December.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities announced that Wuhan, where the disease broke out, and its surrounding province have no new cases while most of the patients are recovering.

On Wednesday, Italy recorded 475 deaths, the highest single-day increase since the first recorded case in February.

According to the Civil Protection Agency, the total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713. It described it as a faster rate of growth seen over the last three days.

It, however, added that out of the number infected, 4,440 had fully recovered.

The death toll keeps increasing despite a lockdown in the entire northern region which is the worst-hit. It has a population of about 16 million.

Morgues in Italy are reportedly working round the clock and overwhelmed as the number of deaths increases while doctors have said the country is facing a “catastrophic situation”.

About 2,600 medical workers are said to have been infected.

The confirmed cases around the world is over 229,917, while 9,386 patients have died and 86,254 recovered.