Christians around the world are experimenting with new ways to spend Easter, as many countries remain under lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many congregations have been attending remote services online, while their clergy preach to cameras in empty churches.

In some places, traditions go on in defiance of the restrictions.

The Catholic archbishop of Brisbane, Australia, delivers a Good Friday Mass to a deserted St Stephen’s cathedral…

…while a couple in Adelaide, South Australia, watches an Anglican service from home

Elsewhere, long-held traditions continue. Here onlookers gather as a flagellant in the Philippines capital Manila whips his back as a penance, despite government orders for people to stay at home

In the same city, many Christians have been praying outside churches closed in the lockdown

Meanwhile a pilgrim finds only locked doors at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem

One German church came up with a way round the restrictions – a service at a drive-in cinema in Düsseldorf

Nuns at a Benedictine convent in Rixensart, Belgium, try to observe social distancing rules as they congregate for a Good Friday service

Virtual and real together – screens at a church in Tyniec, Poland, during a Maundy Thursday service

