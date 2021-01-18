‘Corruption Is What Makes People Depressed’ – Rapper Vector

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, alias Vector, seems to know one of the major reasons why people become depressed.
The award-winning hip hop artist revealed via his official Twitter account that when the corruption in the country is too much, the citizens are bound to become depressed.
In his words:
“You may tweet about depression all you want but, if you sell out your people for money, the effect of the corruption You have directly encouraged is also a reason why many are depressed if you think about it but what do I know? Na different story if you no know.”