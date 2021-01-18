Monday, January 18, 2021

‘Corruption Is What Makes People Depressed’ – Rapper Vector

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on "One of the difficulties for startup...
Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to...
Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ's heart, says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday advised Nigerian priests and pastors to use the biblical Samuel as their...
COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

IN December 21, 2020, the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19 suggested to state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to...
Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, alias Vector, seems to know one of the major reasons why people become depressed.

The award-winning hip hop artist revealed via his official Twitter account that when the corruption in the country is too much, the citizens are bound to become depressed.

In his words:

“You may tweet about depression all you want but, if you sell out your people for money, the effect of the corruption You have directly encouraged is also a reason why many are depressed if you think about it but what do I know? Na different story if you no know.”

See his tweet below:

"I Am A Helpless, Hopeless Romantic" – Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo Reveals

Cobhams Asuquo, the very talented Nigerian singer and music producer, has said that when it comes to matters of the heart,...
Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef's interest

Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Tiwa Savage Fainted During The Video Shoot For 'Dis Love' – DJ Spinall

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, has revealed that Tiwa Savage fainted during the video shoot for his hit single featuring...
