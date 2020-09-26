Sunday, September 27, 2020

Court dismisses ministry’s appeal, affirms Gusau as AFN president

Don't panic, we are flying for Nigeria's Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country's 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Friday affirmed Ibrahim Gusau as the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which recognised Gusau as the AFN president, saying it lacked merit.

Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court 3, Abuja Division, had July 1 nullified Gusau’s suspension and impeachment by the board of AFN loyal to the federation’s vice president Olamide George, and recognised Gusau as president of the AFN.

The court also set aside all other actions taken by the AFN faction led by George, while also nullifying his (George’s) appointment as AFN president.

The sports ministry, however, filed for stay of execution and appealled the ruling.

The Appeal Court, however, struck out the stay of execution July 29, after the sports ministry withdrew the application and reserved judgment for a later date after hearing the appeal by the ministry.

The AFN had been engulfed in a leadership crisis, which forced Gusau to declare autonomy from the sports ministry, after its congress at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, Anambra State, last December.

The congress also sacked six of its board members, including George, and appointed a new General Director independent of the sports ministry.

Director General of the AFN, Siminialayi Pepple, described the judgment as “a victory for athletes.”

“We give God all the praise. Athletes are the winners,”

But media aide to the sports minister, John Joshua-Akanji, declined to comment on the court ruling, saying, “I don’t have any comment, it’s a legal issue and I can’t comment on that, it’s the Legal Department that will react.”

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth...
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal EFL Cup win

Arsenal continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, easing past Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Appeal Court reserves judgment in Bayelsa deputy gov certificate forgery suit

The Court of Appeal on Friday reserved judgment in Bayelsa deputy governor's alleged certificate forgery suit. The Deputy Governor,...
