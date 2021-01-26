Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Court frees Atiku’s lawyer, brother of money laundering charges

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday struck out money laundering charges against Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Giwa-Osagie was discharged alongside his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had re-arraigned the siblings before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly laundering $2m during the 2019 general elections.

During trial, the EFCC said sometime in 2019, it received intelligence that some politicians were moving around with the United States dollars to influence the result of the last general elections.

It called two witnesses who testified that the $2m was evidence of such activity.

The siblings, however,  filed a no-case submission praying the judge to dismiss the charges.

 Ruling on the applications on Monday, Justice Aneke upheld the Giwa-Osagies’ submissions, noting among others, that the EFCC failed to establish that the money was illegal.

The court had earlier struck out money laundering charges filed against Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku on the grounds that the prosecution filed the charges in a wrong jurisdiction.

