Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,558

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, of the new infections, 39 are in Lagos, 29 from Kano, 24 in Ogun and 18 from Bauchi.

The FCT and Sokoto had 12 each, while Katsina has 8 cases and 7 cases were recorded in Borno.

Three cases were recorded in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo state.

170 new cases of #COVID19;



39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo



2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020

A breakdown of cases by state and other details can be found via https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/report/