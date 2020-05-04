Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,558
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, of the new infections, 39 are in Lagos, 29 from Kano, 24 in Ogun and 18 from Bauchi.
The FCT and Sokoto had 12 each, while Katsina has 8 cases and 7 cases were recorded in Borno.
Three cases were recorded in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo state.
A breakdown of cases by state and other details can be found via https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/report/