Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 2,802.
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, the total deaths are now 93 while the total discharged are 417.
Nine cases previously announced as discharged cases, were reported in error. Therefore, there are 417 cases that have been discharged
One case reported in Nasarawa was a repeat test. The state has a total of 11 confirmed cases https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/