COVID-19: 248 New Cases, 17 Deaths in Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Sunday confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 4,399.

According to the agency, Nigeria also recorded 17 more deaths from the pandemic, taking the country’s death toll to 143 with total recoveries rising to 778.

Eighty-one of the new cases were in Lagos State, 35 in Jigawa, while Borno and Kano states each had 26 new confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were confirmed for Bauchi, 13 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto and seven in Zamfara.

Kwara and Kebbi each had four new cases; Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti each had two cases, while Osun and Bayelsa had a case each.