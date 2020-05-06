The Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says 34 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Sanusi Bala, the Kano NMA chairman, confirmed the development to NAN on Tuesday, adding that one of the cases has died.

Bala explained that many of the victims were doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and private clinics in the state.

According to him, many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

He emphasised the role of the association to ensure protection of its members and appealed to authorities to provide more protection for doctors through procurement of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Meanwhile, Hauwa Muhammed, spokesperson for AKTH, told NAN that the hospital had since procured and distributed PPEs to frontline workers.

She said the hospital management had ordered all consultants and heads of department to train their staff on proper use of the PPEs.

As of May 4, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 365 COVID-19 cases in Kano, which has the second highest number in Nigeria.

The state confirmed its index case on April 11, 2020.