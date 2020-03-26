Six patients being treated for the coronavirus have recovered and will soon be discharged by the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lagos.

Tunde Ajayi, special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health, disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

— Tunde Ajayi (@thetundeajayi) March 26, 2020

The total number of those who have recovered is now eight, up from two.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced via its Twitter handle that the number of confirmed cases is now 51.

It said one of those infected is in Rivers state, and that Lagos and Abuja recorded two new cases each.

The centre said three of the new cases are returning travellers while two are close contacts of an infected person.

Coronavirus is in eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT). While Lagos has the highest number with 32, FCT follows with 10 and Ogun, three. Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers have one case each.

Nigeria recorded its first casualty from the virus on Monday.