Nigeria on Monday recorded 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1337, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC in a tweet via its official handle, 34 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 15 in the FCT, 11 in Borno, and 2 each in Taraba and Gombe.

The country’s total deaths from the virus still stand at 40 while 255 have recovered.

The novel coronavirus has claimed at least 208,973 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

More than 2,997,540 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 818,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Sunday, 4,277 new deaths and 67,952 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most deaths over the 24-hour period were the United States with 1,388, France with 437 and Britain with 360.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 55,563 out of 979,077 cases.

Italy has the second-highest toll with 26,977 deaths out of 199,414 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 209,465 cases, France with 23,293 deaths and 165,842 cases and Britain with 21,092 fatalities and 157,149 cases.

The country with the highest proportion of deaths per population is Belgium, with 622 deaths per million inhabitants, followed by Spain with 503, Italy 446, France 357 and Britain with 310.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,830 cases, including one new fatality and three new infections.

Europe has a total of 126,223 deaths from 1,393,779 cases, the United States and Canada have 58,344 deaths and 1,027,306 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,311 deaths and 169,916 cases, Asia has 8,117 deaths and 206,538 cases, the Middle East has 6,411 deaths and 159,358 cases, Africa has 1,458 deaths from 32,625 cases, and Oceania has 109 deaths from 8,023 cases.