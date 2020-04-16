The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) says 90 persons who showed COVID-19 symptoms have tested negative for the disease.

The FCTA broke the news via its Twitter handle, explaining that those tested were from the Mpape community in Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC).

It said during “community active case search”, its department of public health detected and tested the persons whose test came back as negative.

“As FCTA Continues Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to #COVID19,” it wrote.

Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to #COVID19

It added that in the course of the case search, “everyone with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficult in breathing will be screened.”

“This is to detect any everyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in FCT,” the FCTA said.

On Wednesday, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases in the FCT are from AMAC.

“The grand majority of positive cases in Abuja are in AMAC region, perhaps with a few scattered in other places,” the minister had said.

The nation’s capital has 58 of Nigeria’s 407 coronavirus cases; 23 of those cases have been discharged while two have died.