The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri announced this in a state broadcast on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the victim is a returnee from Kano State.

The governor is currently holding an emergency meeting with stakeholders and security agencies and may announce a total lockdown of the state.

This comes 14 hours after Kano recorded 14 more COVID-19 infections, bring to total 73 confirmed cases in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the development via its twitter handle.

Earlier, the state recorded its first death from the virus with more infections discovered.

According to the State Ministry of Health, a total of 21 cases have been confirmed.

It stated that the total number of infections was 21 as of last week Wednesday following the confirmation of 12 new cases.

The ministry tweeted moments after the NCDC said the number of COVID-19 cases had surpassed 400.