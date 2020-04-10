The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a death and 14 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency broke the news via its Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Of the new figure, Lagos recorded 13 cases, while Delta recorded one.

The seven persons discharged in Lagos earlier on Thursday also reflected in NCDC’s new figure, which now has a total of 51 discharged patients.

It’s not clear if the deceased is the 66-year-old Briton whose death Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos, announced on Wednesday or the case announced by Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, tweeted about on Thursday night.

The agency did not give details of the deceased in its tweet on Thursday night.

Nigeria currently has 288 confirmed cases.

The NCDC also said there was an error in the figures it released on April 8, 2020. The agency said the two new cases it reported about Bauchi were incorrect.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases. We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” the centre said.

So far, Lagos has the highest number of patients with 158 cases. The state, which is currently under lockdown, has indicated that it would commence house-to-house testing as part of efforts to flatten the curve.