Wednesday, December 9, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

Must read

Life & Arts

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

theabujatimes
Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
Read more
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Read more
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

theabujatimes
In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,...
Read more
theabujatimes

In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates, BUA Group has donated 3 fully equipped Ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to Gombe State Government. This is coming just as the company also donated 50,000 facemasks and 3 ambulances to Bauchi State.

Presenting the donations to Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, the Director, Government Relations, BUA Group, stressed that BUA is committed to improving the healthcare of the Gombe people.

He noted that the donation would ease the conveying of COVID-19 patients and those with other life-threatening ailments for immediate treatment.

Hong who represented the founder & Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu commended Governor Yahaya for his government’s efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state adding that studies have shown that people who complied with proper use of facemasks had lower chances of infections.

“These ambulances we are donating today are convenient and are fully equipped for the conveyance of patients, specifically for COVID-19. They are also suitable for other medical emergencies.

“Through these donations, we aim with these donations is to join efforts with the state government in improving the healthcare and welfare of the good people of Gombe state,” Hong added.

Reacting to the donation, Governor Yahaya described the donation as suitable and timely, eulogizing BUA for its remarkable humanitarian gesture and steady efforts in supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor used the opportunity to invite BUA Group to take advantage of numerous business potentials in Gombe state and come and invest, saying Gombe is endowed with solid minerals and vast land for industrial and agricultural activities.

Previous articleNigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC
Next articleNo player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

Lagos to sanction international travellers evading COVID-19 testing

theabujatimes
The Lagos State Government has warned incoming international passengers who shun the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines to desist from such practices or...
Read more
COVID-19

Nigeria Records 246 Cases Of COVID-19, Toll Now 67,220

Webmaster
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 246 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the...
Read more
COVID-19

US reacts to Nigeria’s Onyema leading discovery of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
The Nigerian-born medical doctor, Onyema Ogbuagu, who helped in the development of COVID-19 vaccine has been hailed by the United States.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

theabujatimes
Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
Read more
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Read more
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

theabujatimes
In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,...
Read more
Business

Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC

theabujatimes
The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Lagos warns of likely second wave

11 Nigerians die in South Africa

11 WASSCE candidates test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe

Three states in Nigeria with no COVID-19 patient on admission revealed