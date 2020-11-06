Friday, November 6, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases: Nigerians, others barred from China

Must read

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Chinese authorities have temporarily suspended entry into China by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our correspondent learnt that the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines and a few others were also affected by the policy.

It was gathered that the decision was informed by the evaluation of the COVID-19 situation in the concerned countries.

Announcing this in a public notice on Thursday, the Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria also said it would no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

It, however, said holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C visas would not be affected by the regulation.

The statement reads partly, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for the above-mentioned personnel. Entry by holders of diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3, 2020, will not be affected.”

The embassy explained that the suspension was a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19.

Previous articleCut spending to increase revenue, Sanwo-Olu tells governors
Next articleSenate wants Buhari to stop foreign medical trips
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 180 New Cases, Total Now 63,508

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...
Read more
COVID-19

States have received N50b to fight COVID-19, says PTF

Webmaster
GOING by the record of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, the 36 states of the federation and the Federal...
Read more
COVID-19

Lagos warns of likely second wave

theabujatimes
THE Lagos State Government has reiterated the call on residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection transmission to prevent...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
Trending

Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NHIS Committed To FG’s Resolve To Protect Nigerians Against COVID-19 —...

Nigerian govt to begin COVID-19 drug trial in 13 states

FG extends phase 2 of eased COVID-19 lockdown by one week

Nigeria records 443 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to...