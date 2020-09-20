Sunday, September 20, 2020

COVID-19

COVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095

abujatimes

Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 189 new cases recorded on Saturday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,431 patients have now been discharged, with 1,093 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 70 cases each, with Plateau State following with 37 cases.

Other states read as follow:

FCT-24

Kaduna-19

Rivers-12

Oyo-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Imo-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1

