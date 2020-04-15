The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has discharged nine people who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mr Mohammad Bello, the FCT Minister, announced this on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, while giving updates on the virus in Abuja.

He stated that the patients were returned to their homes having tested negative for COVID-19.

“I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50am, April 15th, 2020,” the minister stated.

He further noted that out of the nine (9) newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre, while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada

The minister urged FCT residents to adhere strictly to all safety measures.