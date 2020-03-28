The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has reiterated the determination of the security agencies to enforce compliance with the directives issued by the FCT Administration, as part of measures to contain and curtail the spread of COVID 19 infection in the FCT.

The FCT Police Commissioner, who made this pledge in Abuja on Friday, March 27, when he led the Ministerial Committee on COVID 19 monitoring and enforcement teams to inspect the level of compliance in major markets and supermarkets in the FCT, warned residents against flouting the directives issued by government.

The CP while leading the team round locations which included the Utako Market, Jabi Lake Mall in Jabi District, as well as NEXT Cash and Carry mall in Jahi District, said no stone will be left unturned in ensuring total compliance with the directives in the FCTA.

According to him, “The purpose of this outing is just to monitor the level of compliance with the directives given out by the FCT Administration as regards the code of conduct of behavior in this period of COVID 19.”

Speaking further, he said, “We are quite aware that commercial activities for non-essential items have been shut down and therefore, we are going round to ensure that there is compliance with this directive. The purpose of that is just to reduce the spread of the infection. We are also using this opportunity to sensitize and enforce government policies.”

Ciroma also warned traders in nonessential commodities to stay away from the markets to avoid complicating the fight against COVID 19 in the FCT.

He also called on FCT residents to abide by all the code of conduct of behavior issued by the FCT Administration.

It would be recalled that the FCT Administration had recently set up five enforcement teams to monitor and enforce compliance in markets, motor parks, bus terminals, religious worship places, recreational centres, among others.

In the same vein, one of the compliance monitoring and enforcement teams had to disperse guests at a wedding in the Jabi District following complaints by members of the public on a violation of the directive on large gathering.

Also dispersed was a wedding reception at Wuse Zone 6 which had in attendance about 300 guests.

The team which was led the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic decongestion, Mr Ikahro Attah enlightened members of the public on the need to comply with government directives on COVID 19.