COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for the next five weeks.

The Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this on Monday at the PTF briefing in Abuja.

According to him, all civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next five weeks.

He said Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives Officers of parastatals were to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.