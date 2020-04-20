Borno and Akwa Ibom States have recorded their first deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early morning tweet on Monday.

The fatality in Borno was the index and only case in the state, while a total of nine cases have been confirmed in Akwa Ibom.

Of the remaining eight cases in the south-southern state, the NCDC said five COVID-19 cases were active and three patients have recovered and been discharged.

The two new deaths announced by the health agency bring the total number of fatalities recorded since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria to 21.

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;



70 in Lagos

7 in FCT

3 in Katsina

3 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Jigawa

1 in Bauchi

1 in Borno



As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 170

Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country – the highest number of infections recorded in a day.

Seventy of the new cases were discovered in Lagos, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed seven more cases.

Katsina and Akwa Ibom reported three new cases respectively while one infection was confirmed in each of Jigawa, Bauchi, and Borno (the index) States.

Twenty-one states and Abuja have reported at least one case of coronavirus while seven states and the FCT have recorded one death or more.

On the other hand, a total of 170 patients who initially tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and been discharged across the country.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 19, 2020 below:

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS AT APRIL 19TH 2020

Total Samples Tested > 7153 Total Confirmed cases 627 Discharged 170 Death 21