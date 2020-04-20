Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Bello has admitted that the past few weeks have been a learning curve for her even though challenging.

On April 6, 2020, the actress and her husband AbdulRasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, were sentenced to 14 days community service.

Funke Akindele and her husband were charged to court for violating the COVID-19 restriction orders in Lagos and were also fined 100,000 each.

While speaking in a video posted on her official Twitter handle on Sunday evening for the first time since the ruling, Funke admitted that she had been on a learning curve in the past weeks.

She, however, said she has learned to keep “moving forward” in spite of the difficulties.

In the video, she called on her fans and Nigerians to keep following instructions from the government, warning them that “coronavirus is real.”

“Thank you so much for all the love, support, feedbacks; calls. I really appreciate it,” she said. “These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.”

She called on Nigerians to support Lagos and the Federal Government, “We all must continue to collaborate with the Lagos state government and the Federal government by staying at home, staying safe.

“We must ensure we wash our hands regularly and maintain social distancing so as to contain the spread of the virus.”

According to her, “A lot of us are so used to ourselves or trust a group of friends that we forget to practice social distancing.

“But trust me, it is very important this period. Social distancing will help to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prevention is better than cure.”

She prayed also, that “this pandemic will pass soon,” calling on people to stay at home and stay safe as well, stressing that “we can only fight for our dreams if we are alive.”

The actress condoled with those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic while thanking health workers for their efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.