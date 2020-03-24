Two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 42.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the latest figure in a tweet on Tuesday, hours after four cases were confirmed.

It revealed that the recently confirmed two cases were discovered in Lagos and Ogun States.

The health agency explained that one of the cases was a returning traveller while the second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

It stressed that as of 1:00pm on March 24 in Nigeria, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases, 39 are active and two have been discharged with one death recorded in the country.