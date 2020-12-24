COVID-19: Minister Tours Isolation, Treatment Centre In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, undertook a tour of IDU COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre, as part of efforts to effectively fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the territory

Malam Bello, who was accompanied by senior staff of the Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) and Social Development Secretariat (SDS), said that the tour was undertaken to reconfirm the functionality of all the COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centers in light of the second wave of the pandemic.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the HHSS in the management of the centre, saying the facilities in the centre are being upgraded to accommodate patients who might require further treatment such as the use of oxygen.

Also speaking, the acting HHSS Secretary, Dr Muhammed Kawu said that the Center was fully functional as it had in place a 20-bed ward for patients that might require more intensive interventions.

He also revealed that the staff of the centre have been fully trained in the management of COVID-19 following the first wave and were being deployed to the centre.

Dr Kawu, therefore, called on residents to continue to maintain all the preventive measures as released by the relevant health and medical authorities.

