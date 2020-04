Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), taking Nigeria’s total infections to 627.

The NCDC confirmed this late on Sunday via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 86 new cases, seventy were in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.