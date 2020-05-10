COVID-19: Nigerians evacuated from UK arrive in Lagos

Stranded Nigerian citizens who were evacuated by the federal government from the United Kingdom (UK) have arrived in Lagos.

The Nigerians were stranded in the UK because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 300 returnees were said to have arrived at the airport in Lagos on a British Airways flight on Friday.

Speaking on the development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCO), said the returnees will be isolated for 14 days.

“The first evacuation from the Uk has landed in Lagos,” she said.

“The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation.”

On Wednesday, about 256 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

All the returnees were said to have tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding an aircraft from Dubai.

In April, the federal government initiated plans to bring back Nigerians who were stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dabiri-Erewa had said the cost of the evacuation will be borne by the returnees “who will be compulsorily quarantined” when they get to Nigeria.