Nigeria had a total of 381 new cases COVID-19 on Thursday May 7, 2020, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, recording no single case for the first time since the outbreak in Nigeria’s capital.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, cases in Lagos continue to rise as the State recorded 183 cases on Thursday, being the highest figure so far in a single day.

Abuja had always occupied the second position on the log before the outbreak hit Kano a few weeks ago.

However, NCDC list for Thursday showed that no case of the deadly virus was recorded in the nation’s capital.

Lagos was followed by Kano (55) and Jigawa 44.

Nigeria now has a total 3526 cases.

601 have been discharged and 107 deaths recorded.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 381 New Cases, Total Infections Now 3,526 in Nigeria